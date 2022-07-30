WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 956 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dallam and eastern Hartley Counties through 1100 PM CDT... At 956 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles west of Hartley, or 16 miles southwest of Dalhart, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Dalhart, Hartley and Channing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3626 10216 3563 10216 3563 10224 3576 10276 3594 10279 TIME...MOT...LOC 0256Z 261DEG 18KT 3587 10268 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather