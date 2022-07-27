WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 27, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas... Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 439 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Amarillo, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include... Amarillo and Pantex. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Brewster, Jeff Davis and Pecos. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 440 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of North Central Brewster, East Central Jeff Davis and West Central Pecos Counties - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather