SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

829 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Randall,

southeastern Oldham, northeastern Deaf Smith and southwestern Potter

Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Bushland to 4 miles east

of Vega. Movement was south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Vega, Wildorado and Bushland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3498 10197 3498 10246 3533 10245 3531 10199

TIME...MOT...LOC 0129Z 359DEG 16KT 3523 10201 3524 10234

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

