WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

641 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Armstrong County through 715 PM CDT...

At 641 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Wayside, or 16 miles south of Claude, moving south

at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wayside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3499 10157 3499 10135 3475 10126 3475 10162

TIME...MOT...LOC 2341Z 350DEG 11KT 3489 10145

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather