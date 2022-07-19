WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1028 PM CDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Cimarron and western Dallam Counties through 1100 PM CDT...

At 1028 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles east of Texline, or 14 miles east of Clayton, moving east at 10

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Texline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3650 10304 3650 10300 3660 10300 3652 10258

3608 10276 3613 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 0328Z 285DEG 8KT 3640 10293

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

