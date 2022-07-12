WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1144 PM CDT Mon Jul 11 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Sherman,

Dallam, northwestern Moore and Hartley Counties through 1215 AM

CDT...

At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Conlen to 3 miles south

of Dalhart to 14 miles northeast of Romero. Movement was southeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Dalhart, Hartley, Channing, Ware and Conlen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3615 10278 3650 10256 3650 10207 3563 10217

3562 10257 3591 10299

TIME...MOT...LOC 0444Z 297DEG 20KT 3643 10239 3601 10250 3583 10269

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather