HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

821 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions

with a high temperature of 110 degrees possible.

* WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

* WHEN...From Noon Monday afternoon through 9 PM CDT Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat and high humidity events.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

