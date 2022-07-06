WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 608 PM CDT Wed Jul 6 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following county, Hutchinson. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Yoakum County through 645 PM CDT... At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Denver City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Denver City and Plains. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3297 10290 3304 10299 3332 10283 3318 10259 3315 10259 3296 10284 TIME...MOT...LOC 2309Z 209DEG 10KT 3301 10287 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather