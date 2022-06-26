WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

655 AM CDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Southern Lipscomb County and Hemphill County.

* WHEN...Until 945 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 652 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms and repetitive

rainfall. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Canadian, Higgins, Lake Marvin and Glazier.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather