WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

754 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall

continues.

* WHERE...In the Texas Panhandle, northwestern Donley County

* WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 753 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between

4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Donley County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

