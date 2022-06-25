WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

727 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Wheeler

and southeastern Gray Counties through 800 PM CDT...

At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles east of Mclean, or 15 miles west of Shamrock, moving north at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mclean and Kellerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3518 10065 3549 10072 3551 10038 3518 10034

TIME...MOT...LOC 0027Z 179DEG 8KT 3525 10052

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of western Texas, including the following

county, El Paso.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.4 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

- Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Anthony, Westway and Vinton.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

