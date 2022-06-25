WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 551 PM CDT Sat Jun 25 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Armstrong, southeastern Carson, southwestern Gray and northwestern Donley Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Claude to 7 miles southeast of Groom. Movement was north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Claude and Groom. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3528 10144 3524 10088 3503 10097 3505 10143 TIME...MOT...LOC 2251Z 191DEG 11KT 3512 10133 3511 10104 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather