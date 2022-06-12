WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

749 PM CDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR

STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHWEST TEXAS

PANHANDLE...

Winds will be still in the 15 to 20 mph range through the night,

but RH should continue to recover. RFTI's 1 to 3 could continue

for a few more hours, mainly due to lower RH values.

