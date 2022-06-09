WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

810 PM CDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN AND

NORTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in

effect until 200 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN HUTCHINSON...SOUTHERN HANSFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN

OCHILTREE COUNTIES...

At 810 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Spearman to 12 miles east of Morse to 6 miles east of

Pringle, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Spearman, Morse and Pringle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather