WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 745 AM CDT.

* At 636 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles north of Sweetwater to 5 miles north of

Lefors to 7 miles west of Panhandle to 8 miles northeast of

Bushland, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles

is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Wellington, Clarendon, Shamrock,

Claude, Wheeler, White Deer, Lake Tanglewood, Mclean, Groom,

Lefors, Howardwick, Hedley, Dodson, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Lelia

Lake and Lake Mcclellan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather