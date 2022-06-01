WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

534 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN GRAY AND SOUTH CENTRAL ROBERTS COUNTIES...

At 533 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of

Lefors, or 9 miles southeast of Pampa, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Pampa and Lefors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following counties, Carson, Hutchinson, Moore and Potter.

* WHEN...Until 845 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 532 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain rates of

1.5 to 2.0 inches per hour due to thunderstorms. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding.

- Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Borger, Fritch and Lake Meredith.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

