WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Amarillo TX 414 AM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 AM CDT early this morning for portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma, including the following areas, Beaver and Texas. Portions of the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Ochiltree and Sherman. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather