SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

641 PM CDT Wed May 18 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN OLDHAM AND SOUTHWESTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES...

At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Romero, or 13

miles northeast of Nara Visa, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings. People and animals outdoors will

be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows,

and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Romero.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

