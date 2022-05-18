WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

549 PM CDT Wed May 18 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Dallam

and northwestern Hartley Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Sedan, or 11 miles northeast of Amistad, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Dallam

and northwestern Hartley Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3618 10304 3604 10265 3574 10304

TIME...MOT...LOC 2248Z 313DEG 22KT 3606 10305

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

DALLAM HANSFORD HARTLEY

HUTCHINSON LIPSCOMB MOORE

OCHILTREE OLDHAM ROBERTS

SHERMAN

