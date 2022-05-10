WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Collingsworth County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Donley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Eastern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 826 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 16 miles north of Codman to 6 miles southeast of

Miami to 5 miles southwest of Kellerville to 7 miles north of

Brice, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles

is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Perryton, Lipscomb, Canadian, Wellington, Shamrock, Miami, Briscoe,

Wheeler, Booker, Mclean, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Hedley,

Dodson, Wolf Creek Park, Twitty, Lake Marvin, Dozier and Lutie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

Lubbock County in northwestern Texas...

Eastern Hockley County in northwestern Texas...

Southern Hale County in northwestern Texas...

Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 828 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Whitharral to near Locketville, moving northeast at

50 mph. This line of storms has a history of producing wind gusts

over 60 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Lubbock, Plainview, Abernathy, Hale Center, Wolfforth, Shallowater,

Idalou, Petersburg, Anton, Cotton Center, Lubbock South Plains

Mall, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech University,

Whitharral, Downtown Lubbock, Reese Center, New Deal, Smyer,

Ropesville and Lubbock Science Spectrum.

