WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 215 AM CDT.

* At 145 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of Allison, or 18 miles southeast of Canadian, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Hemphill County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Dimmit

County through 230 AM CDT...

At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Gilson Groves, or 16 miles south of Carrizo Springs, moving northeast

at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Asherton, Chaparral Wildlife Management Area, Gilson Groves,

Catarina, Light and Las Vegas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2836 9998 2860 9940 2821 9940 2820 9994

TIME...MOT...LOC 0646Z 242DEG 32KT 2829 9983

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

Western Kinney County in south central Texas...

Southeastern Val Verde County in south central Texas...

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 149 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Val Verde

Park, or over Del Rio, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Del Rio, Brackettville, Lake View, Black Brush Point, Amanda,

Laughlin AFB, Val Verde Park, Standart, Cienegas Terrace, 277 South

Boat Ramp, San Pedro Canyon, Escondido Estates, Lake Ridge Ranch,

Laughlin AFB Aux Field, Fort Clark Springs and Kickapoo Cavern

State Park.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather