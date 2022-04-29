WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 29, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 758 PM CDT Fri Apr 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... North winds will continue at around 30 mph with higher gusts through about 10 pm, but winds have decreased below advisory criteria. ...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... about 10 pm, but winds have decreased below warning criteria. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather