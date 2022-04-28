WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

124 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN CARSON...NORTHEASTERN

POTTER AND EASTERN MOORE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for

the Panhandle of Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR HUTCHINSON AND WESTERN ROBERTS COUNTIES...

At 123 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stinnett, or 10

miles northwest of Borger, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail

damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...

Borger, Fritch, Stinnett, Sanford and Pringle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

