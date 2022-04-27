WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Oldham County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Western Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Southeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 738 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of

Channing, or 23 miles west of Dumas, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Dumas, Hartley, Channing and Four Way.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather