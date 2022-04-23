WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

351 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Lipscomb, northeastern Roberts, northwestern Hemphill and

southeastern Ochiltree Counties through 415 AM CDT...

At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Wolf Creek Park, or 21 miles south of Perryton,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wolf Creek Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3600 10080 3618 10080 3630 10047 3599 10045

TIME...MOT...LOC 0851Z 268DEG 28KT 3609 10071

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

Winds have generally decreased below wind advisory criteria.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT

FOR EASTERN BEAVER...NORTHERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE

COUNTIES...

At 354 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Booker, or 19

miles east of Perryton, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Booker, Darrouzett, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood and Slapout.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

