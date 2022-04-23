WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

West central Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Central Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 400 AM CDT.

* At 332 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of

Perryton, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...

Perryton and Farnsworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

