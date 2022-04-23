WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

300 AM CDT Sat Apr 23 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Hutchinson, southeastern Hansford and southwestern Ochiltree Counties

through 330 AM CDT...

At 300 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles southwest of Spearman, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Spearman and Waka.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3633 10102 3609 10091 3606 10103 3606 10108

3604 10109 3597 10134 3613 10142

TIME...MOT...LOC 0800Z 236DEG 42KT 3614 10124

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather