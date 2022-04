WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 141

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AMARILLO TX

948 PM CDT FRI APR 22 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 141 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES

IN THE PANHANDLE OF OKLAHOMA

BEAVER CIMARRON TEXAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 13 COUNTIES

IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS

ARMSTRONG CARSON DALLAM

DEAF SMITH HANSFORD HARTLEY

HUTCHINSON MOORE OCHILTREE

OLDHAM POTTER RANDALL

SHERMAN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMARILLO, BEAVER, BOISE CITY,

BOOTLEG, BORGER, BOYS RANCH, BUFFALO LAKE, BUSHLAND, CANYON,

CHANNING, CLAUDE, CONLEN, DALHART, DAWN, DUMAS, FARNSWORTH,

FORGAN, FOUR WAY, GOODNIGHT, GRUVER, GUYMON, HARTLEY, HEREFORD,

KEYES, MASTERSON, PANHANDLE, PANTEX, PERRYTON, ROMERO,

SKELLYTOWN, SPEARMAN, STRATFORD, UMBARGER, VEGA, WAKA, WARE,

WASHBURN, WAYSIDE, WHITE DEER, WILDORADO, AND WOLF CREEK PARK.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM

CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR

THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

DONLEY GRAY ROBERTS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLARENDON, CODMAN, KINGSMILL, LORA,

MIAMI, AND PAMPA.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 141 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

TONIGHT

COLLINGSWORTH HEMPHILL WHEELER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRISCOE, CANADIAN, DOZIER, GLAZIER,

LAKE MARVIN, LELA, LUTIE, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, TWITTY,

WELLINGTON, AND WHEELER.

_____

