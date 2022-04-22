WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 831 PM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CARSON...SOUTHEASTERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN GRAY AND SOUTHERN ROBERTS COUNTIES... At 831 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Skellytown, or 10 miles northwest of Pampa, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include... Pampa, White Deer, Skellytown and Kingsmill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather