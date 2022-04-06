WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

1031 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oklahoma, Beaver, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In

Texas, Hansford, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree, Roberts and

Sherman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

