TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 27 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 143 PM CST TUE JAN 24 2023 TORNADO WATCH 27 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARANSAS AUSTIN BEE BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS COLORADO FORT BEND GALVESTON GOLIAD HARDIN HARRIS JACKSON JASPER JEFFERSON LIBERTY MATAGORDA NEWTON ORANGE REFUGIO SAN PATRICIO VICTORIA WALLER WHARTON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for... East central Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas... North central Brazoria County in southeastern Texas... * Until 200 PM CST. * At 144 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Thompsons, or 10 miles south of First Colony, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Southeastern Riverstone around 150 PM CST. Sienna Plantation around 155 PM CST. Fresno, Arcola, Iowa Colony and Fort Bend Houston around 200 PM CST. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather