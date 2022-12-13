TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 581

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

943 AM CST TUE DEC 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 581 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLLIN DALLAS DENTON

ELLIS FANNIN GRAYSON

HUNT JOHNSON KAUFMAN

ROCKWALL TARRANT

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CST

FOR EASTERN DALLAS COUNTY...

At 947 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Balch Springs,

moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett, Desoto, Lancaster, Balch Springs,

Seagoville, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Sunnyvale, Wilmer, Ferris,

Combine, Sand Branch, White Rock Lake and Lake Ray Hubbard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for north central

Texas.

