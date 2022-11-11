TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 11, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 570

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

443 PM CST FRI NOV 11 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 570 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ATASCOSA BASTROP BEXAR

CALDWELL DEWITT DIMMIT

FAYETTE FRIO GONZALES

GUADALUPE KARNES LAVACA

MEDINA UVALDE WILSON

ZAVALA

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Tyler, central

Newton and east central Jasper Counties through 530 PM CST...

At 441 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms

near Woodville, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Woodville, Newton, Kirbyville, Colmesneil, Chester, Call,

Fred, Warren, Town Bluff, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, Spurger,

Jamestown, Roganville, Stringtown, Ivanhoe, Bleakwood and Hillister.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3097 9355 3057 9389 3054 9454 3091 9464

TIME...MOT...LOC 2241Z 268DEG 32KT 3074 9452

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

