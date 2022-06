TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 340

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

603 AM CDT FRI JUN 10 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 340 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

COLLIN COOKE DELTA

FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS

HUNT LAMAR MONTAGUE

RAINS ROCKWALL

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 340 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

COLLIN COOKE FANNIN

GRAYSON HUNT MONTAGUE

RAINS ROCKWALL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, BONHAM, BOWIE, COMMERCE,

DENISON, EAST TAWAKONI, EMORY, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GREENVILLE,

HEATH, MCKINNEY, NOCONA, PLANO, POINT, ROCKWALL, AND SHERMAN.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 340 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS

MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

DELTA HOPKINS LAMAR

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COOPER, PARIS, AND SULPHUR SPRINGS.

