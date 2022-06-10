TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 10, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 338

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

143 AM CDT FRI JUN 10 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 338 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

COTTLE FOARD HARDEMAN

KING KNOX MOTLEY

WICHITA WILBARGER

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Montague County in north central Texas...

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 143 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Petrolia, or

10 miles north of Henrietta, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Bowie, Nocona, St. Jo, Sunset, Stoneburg and Forestburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This storm has a history of producing winds of 60 to 70 mph. SEEK

SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning.

Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather