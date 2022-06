TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 332

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1133 AM CDT WED JUN 08 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 332 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BOWIE FANNIN LAMAR

RED RIVER

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 331 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS CANCELS 11 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

MCCLAIN POTTAWATOMIE

IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

PONTOTOC SEMINOLE

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

HUGHES

IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA

CARTER GARVIN JEFFERSON

LOVE MURRAY STEPHENS

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHERN TEXAS

ARCHER BAYLOR CLAY

WICHITA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ARCHER CITY, ARDMORE, BLANCHARD,

DAVIS, DUNCAN, HENRIETTA, HOLDENVILLE, HOLLIDAY, LAKESIDE CITY,

LINDSAY, MARIETTA, NEWCASTLE, PAULS VALLEY, PURCELL, RINGLING,

RYAN, SCOTLAND, SEMINOLE, SEYMOUR, SHAWNEE, SHEPPARD AFB,

SULPHUR, THACKERVILLE, WAURIKA, WETUMKA, WEWOKA, WICHITA FALLS,

AND WYNNEWOOD.

