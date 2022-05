TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 181

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1010 AM CDT THU MAY 5 2022

TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP

BELL BLANCO BOWIE

BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET

CAMP CASS CHEROKEE

CORYELL ELLIS FALLS

FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE

GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES

HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON

HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON

KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE

LEON LIMESTONE LLANO

MADISON MARION MCLENNAN

MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES

NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS

ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE

SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH

TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY

UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER

WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 181 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL TEXAS

ANDERSON BELL CORYELL

FALLS FREESTONE HENDERSON

HILL LAMPASAS LEON

LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MILAM

ROBERTSON

IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS

ELLIS HOPKINS KAUFMAN

NAVARRO RAINS VAN ZANDT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, BUFFALO, CALVERT, CAMERON,

CANTON, CENTERVILLE, COPPERAS COVE, CORSICANA, EAST TAWAKONI,

EDGEWOOD, EMORY, ENNIS, FAIRFIELD, FORNEY, FORT HOOD, FRANKLIN,

GATESVILLE, GRAND SALINE, GROESBECK, GUN BARREL CITY, HEARNE,

HILLSBORO, JEWETT, KAUFMAN, KILLEEN, LAMPASAS, MARLIN, MEXIA,

MIDLOTHIAN, NORMANGEE, OAKWOOD, PALESTINE, POINT, ROCKDALE,

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TEAGUE, TEMPLE, TERRELL, VAN, WACO, WAXAHACHIE,

WILLS POINT, AND WORTHAM.

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS

UNION

IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE

LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 PARISHES

IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA

LINCOLN UNION

IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO

CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER

SABINE WEBSTER

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST TEXAS

ANGELINA BOWIE CAMP

CASS CHEROKEE FRANKLIN

GREGG HARRISON MARION

MORRIS NACOGDOCHES PANOLA

RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE

SHELBY SMITH TITUS

UPSHUR WOOD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BERNICE,

BIG SANDY, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, COUSHATTA,

DAINGERFIELD, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, GILMER, HAWKINS,

HAYNESVILLE, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOMER, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS,

JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LOGANSPORT,

LONE STAR, LONGVIEW, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARSHALL,

MARTIN, MINDEN, MINEOLA, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNT VERNON,

NACOGDOCHES, NAPLES, OMAHA, PINELAND, PITTSBURG, PLEASANT HILL,

PRESCOTT, QUEEN CITY, QUITMAN, RINGGOLD, RUSK, RUSTON,

SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL,

TEXARKANA, TEXARKANA, TYLER, WINNSBORO, AND ZWOLLE.

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS

BASTROP BLANCO BURNET

FAYETTE GILLESPIE HAYS

LEE LLANO TRAVIS

WILLIAMSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BASTROP, BLANCO, BURNET,

FREDERICKSBURG, GEORGETOWN, GIDDINGS, LA GRANGE, LLANO,

AND SAN MARCOS.

The National Weather Service has issued Tornado Watch 181 in

effect until 6 PM CDT this evening for the following areas

In southeast Texas this watch includes 8 counties

Brazos Burleson Grimes

Houston Madison Trinity

Walker Washington

This includes the cities of Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell,

College Station, Crockett, Groveton, Huntsville, Madisonville,

Navasota, Somerville, and Trinity.

