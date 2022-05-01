TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 2, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 170

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

820 PM CDT SUN MAY 1 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 170 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROWN CALLAHAN COLEMAN

COMANCHE CONCHO EASTLAND

ERATH HAMILTON HASKELL

HOOD JACK KIMBLE

LAMPASAS MASON MCCULLOCH

MENARD MILLS PALO PINTO

PARKER RUNNELS SAN SABA

SHACKELFORD SOMERVELL STEPHENS

THROCKMORTON YOUNG

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

northwestern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN LYNN COUNTY...

At 819 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of

New Moore, or 15 miles southwest of Tahoka, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

O'donnell and New Moore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

