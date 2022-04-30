TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 30, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 165 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 823 PM CDT SAT APR 30 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE GREGG HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH UPSHUR ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN RUSK... NORTHWESTERN NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather