TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 152

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1015 AM CDT SUN APR 24 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 152 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CLAY COLLIN COOKE

DELTA DENTON FANNIN

GRAYSON HUNT JACK

LAMAR MONTAGUE PALO PINTO

STEPHENS WISE YOUNG

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

152 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

ATOKA BRYAN JOHNSTON

MARSHALL

IN SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA

CARTER JEFFERSON LOVE

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHERN TEXAS

CLAY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARDMORE, ATOKA, DURANT, HENRIETTA,

KINGSTON, MADILL, MARIETTA, RINGLING, RYAN, THACKERVILLE,

TISHOMINGO, AND WAURIKA.

