TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 141

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

723 PM CDT FRI APR 22 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE

CARSON CASTRO COCHRAN

CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH

DONLEY FLOYD GARZA

GRAY HALE HANSFORD

HARTLEY HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON

LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN

MOORE OCHILTREE OLDHAM

PARMER POTTER RANDALL

ROBERTS SHERMAN SWISHER

TERRY YOAKUM

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Western Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma...

Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma...

Northern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northwestern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast

of Goodwell, or 10 miles south of Guymon, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...

Guymon, Hooker, Goodwell, Texhoma, Tyrone, Optima, Hardesty, Hough,

Adams, Boyd, Bryans Corner, Baker and Turpin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

