TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

TORNADO WATCH

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 120

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1133 AM CDT WED APR 13 2022

TORNADO WATCH 120 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA BOWIE CAMP

CASS CHEROKEE GREGG

HARRISON MARION MORRIS

NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK

SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY

SMITH TITUS UPSHUR

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Hunt,

northwestern Hopkins, Lamar, Delta, eastern Collin and Fannin

Counties through 1230 PM CDT...

At 1133 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Ravenna to near Princeton. Movement was

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Wylie, Greenville, Paris, Sulphur Springs, Bonham, Commerce,

Princeton, Lucas, Farmersville, Leonard, Cooper, Lowry Crossing,

Honey Grove, Wolfe City, Celeste, Cumby, Ector, Campbell, Dodd City

and Bailey.

This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 92 and 123.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3393 9556 3388 9554 3389 9551 3388 9551

3389 9546 3387 9546 3387 9544 3309 9562

3307 9658 3373 9620 3386 9588 3384 9584

3386 9581 3384 9577 3386 9575 3389 9575

3388 9570 3391 9566 3391 9564 3394 9560

TIME...MOT...LOC 1633Z 269DEG 27KT 3367 9618 3314 9649

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

