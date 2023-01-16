TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 15, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

151 AM CST Mon Jan 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather