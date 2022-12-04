TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

503 FPUS54 KSHV 040855

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

TXZ096-041630-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108-041630-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ109-041630-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ111-041630-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ110-041630-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-041630-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after

midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-041630-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s

after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ125-041630-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ124-041630-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ136-041630-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ137-041630-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ138-041630-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

50s after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ151-041630-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ150-041630-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ149-041630-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ165-041630-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ152-041630-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ153-041630-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ166-041630-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ167-041630-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

255 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

09

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather