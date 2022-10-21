TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 20, 2022

_____

567 FPUS54 KSHV 210854

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

OKZ077-211000-

McCurtain-

Including the cities of Idabel and Broken Bow

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ108>111-211000-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ124-136-211000-

Wood-Smith-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

and Tyler

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ125-137-211000-

Upshur-Gregg-

Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ126-138-211000-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ150-151-153-211000-

Rusk-Panola-Shelby-

Including the cities of Henderson, Carthage, and Center

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ149-152-211000-

Cherokee-Nacogdoches-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Nacogdoches

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-211000-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ165-211000-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

354 AM CDT Fri Oct 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather