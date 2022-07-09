TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022 _____ 768 FPUS54 KSHV 090835 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 TXZ096-100000- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ108>111-100000- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ112-100000- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ136-100000- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 105. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ137-100000- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ126-138-100000- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ151-100000- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ150-100000- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-100000- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ153-100000- Shelby- Including the city of Center 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ152-100000- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 103. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ165-100000- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ166-167-100000- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 101. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ LAZ017-018-100000- Sabine-Natchitoches- Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill, and Natchitoches 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ LAZ010-011-100000- De Soto-Red River- Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport, Coushatta, and Martin 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ001-002-100000- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ LAZ003-004-100000- Webster-Claiborne- Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer, and Haynesville 335 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 112. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ 15 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather