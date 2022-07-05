TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022

_____

785 FPUS54 KSHV 050841

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

TXZ096-052115-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ108>111-052115-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ112-126-052115-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ124-125-052115-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ136-137-052115-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ138-151-052115-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ149-150-052115-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ152-165-052115-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-052115-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ017-018-052115-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

LAZ010-011-052115-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early

in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ001-002-052115-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs near 100. Southwest winds 5

to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Heat index values up

to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

LAZ003-004-052115-

Webster-Claiborne-

Including the cities of Minden, Springhill, Homer,

and Haynesville

341 AM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather