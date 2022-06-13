TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ 472 FPUS54 KSHV 130836 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 TXZ097-132115- Bowie- Including the city of Texarkana 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ096-132115- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ108-132115- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ109-132115- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ111-132115- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ110-132115- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Heat index values up to 105 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ112-132115- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ126-132115- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ125-132115- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ124-132115- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ136-132115- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ137-132115- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ138-132115- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ151-132115- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ150-132115- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ149-132115- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ165-132115- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ152-132115- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ153-132115- Shelby- Including the city of Center 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ166-132115- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 104 early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ167-132115- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 336 AM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$