TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ 839 FPUS54 KSHV 140038 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 TXZ096-140915- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy, hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ108>111-140915- Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ112-140915- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ126-138-140915- Marion-Harrison- Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ125-137-140915- Upshur-Gregg- Including the cities of Gilmer, Big Sandy, and Longview 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ124-136-140915- Wood-Smith- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins, and Tyler 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear and windy, hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ149-140915- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ150-140915- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ151-140915- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ153-140915- Shelby- Including the city of Center 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ152-140915- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ165-140915- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ166-167-140915- San Augustine-Sabine- Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland 738 PM CDT Fri May 13 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$