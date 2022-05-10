TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 9, 2022 _____ 385 FPUS54 KSHV 100818 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 TXZ096-102130- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. $$ TXZ108-102130- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ109-102130- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ111-102130- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ110-102130- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ112-102130- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ126-102130- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ125-102130- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ124-102130- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ136-102130- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 ...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ137-102130- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 ...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ138-102130- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ151-102130- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ150-102130- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ149-102130- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ165-102130- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 ...RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ152-102130- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ153-102130- Shelby- Including the city of Center 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ166-102130- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ167-102130- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. $$ LAZ001-002-102130- Caddo-Bossier- Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City 318 AM CDT Tue May 10 2022 ...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$